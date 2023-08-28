FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Lighthouse announced its #BeAware campaign to bring awareness to the threats and consequences of illegal drug use in the community.

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and to honor this, The Lighthouse Community Center will host the #BeAware campaign where community residents can show support by picking up a free #BeAware bracelet and Narcan nasal spray applicator.

“The purpose of the #BeAware campaign is to bring an end to the stigma that surrounds drug use and open doors to recovery. When recovery is strong in a community, overdose rates drop,” said Brandon Bower the founder and director of The Lighthouse.

The event will also provide access to materials for self-education, find what recovery resources are available, and connect with others who have struggled with addiction and understand its effects.