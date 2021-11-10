The League named Indiana’s only Benefit Enrollment Center; will add new programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The League has been named Indiana’s only Benefit Enrollment Center by the National Council on Aging (NCOA).

The League now joins five other new Benefit Enrollment Centers. There are currently 85 organizations within 41 states with the honor.

“That allows us to help people on Medicare, typically people with disabilities or low income seniors, get enrolled in needed programs that expand their healthcare options, them them reduce utility bills and address food insecurities,” said John Guingrich, president and CEO of The League.

The organization said it currently serves over 2700 people annually across northeast Indiana. The new center will include a number of new programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, Medicare Savings Program, Medicare Part D Extra Help and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

This designation will also allow The League to partner with other centers across the state to help increase the services they provide.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the programs is asked to contact 260-441-0551 or bec@the-league.org.