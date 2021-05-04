The Landing to host First Fridays, with food, beer and vendors

The 100 block of W. Columbia Street, known as The Landing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne will host a First Fridays event on the first Friday of each month to celebrate businesses and culture.

First Fridays will take place on the first Friday of every month from May through October, beginning this Friday.

Landing restaurants Mercado, Alto Grado Pizza, and Nawa will join with brewery Landing Beer Company to serve guests starting at 4 p.m. Vendors including West Central Microcreamery, Emmies Flower Cart, Goodbye Goods Vintage and Grace Yencer will have booths to shop.

“This event was dreamed up with the intentions of creating a space for our local artists, musicians, and restaurants to celebrate each other and the art community,” the event page says.

For more information on First Fridays at The Landing, click here.