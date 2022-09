FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a party for the whole community Sunday on The Landing.

Check out Fort Wayne’s first vintage and van show during the “Boogie Down Bazaar”.

20 vendors are on site with vintage items. “Boogie” vans are on display, and attendees can vote for their favorite van. Entertainment includes live music, as well as food trucks and a drink tent.

It’s all happening from noon to 6 p.m.