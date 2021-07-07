The Jesters of the University of Saint Francis to hold traveling exhibit at Allen Co. Public Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Jesters program of the University of Saint Francis (USF) is holding a traveling exhibit through July 21 at the Allen County Public Library, located at 900 Library Plaza.



The exhibit features 10 didactic panels with photos and program information and can be viewed in the Great Hall of the library, USF said.

The Jesters is an intergenerational, interdisciplinary performing arts program for people with mild to severe intellectual/developmental differences (IDD), ages eight through senior citizens. The program helps enhance quality of life for people with IDD by engaging them in the creative arts, USF said.

USF’s program serves 150 people with IDD annually with customized arts education activities, including: summer explorations, a core weekly academic-year program (September through March), training for other organizations, guest artist residencies, an improvisational group mentored by The Second City in Chicago, service learning for students and community integration opportunities.

The Jesters program operated virtually this past year due to COVID-19 precautions and has added a new goal of bridging the digital divide as a result. The year culminated in the Jesters’ first virtual performance and the traveling exhibit. USF said it plans to continue offering a hybrid Jesters program to include virtual components.

Registration for the 2021-2022 program will begin in August. For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064 or Jesters Director Allison Ballard at aballard@sf.edu.

