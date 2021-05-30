The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission of Fort Wayne hosts Turban Fest at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission is hosting a Sikh Turban Fest until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The organization’s event is focused on educating the Fort Wayne community about the Sikh identity and philosophy through food, art and conversation. All are invited to join the event at Promenade Park.

Indiana snacks like langar tea and pakoras, (spiced fritter), will be served. A demonstration of Gata, which is Sikh Martial Arts, will be performed.

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission said that Mayor Tom Henry will be their Chief Guest.

Learn more about the organization, here.