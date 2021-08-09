The Impact Center hosting backpack giveaway, free meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this year, The Impact Center started Food Truck Mondays. The latest edition is helping kids gets ready for school, and get a great meal.

On Monday, August 9th, Food Truck Mondays will host a variety of giveaways. Legacy 1 will provide the first 100 people in attendance with a free meal from the food trucks. Tunnel Vision is giving away 200+ backpacks filled with school supplies.

New Covenant Worship Center’s Kingdom Kids Youth Ministry is providing fun, games, and more.

The event is at The Impact Center, 3420 East Paulding Road. It runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Impact Center is fairly new to the Fort Wayne community. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

More information about the event can be found by clicking here.