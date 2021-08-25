The History Center to celebrate Miami Indian Heritage at Chief Richardville House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The History Center announced it is holding a Miami Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 4 at the Chief Richardville House located at 5705 Bluffton Rd in Fort Wayne.

From May to November, artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. This allows guests to learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups.

The Chief Richardville House, or akima pinšiwa awiiki, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest, the History Center said. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark.

Admission for each Saturday event is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. History Center members and children age 2 and under are free.

The center said that all COVID-19 precautions will remain in place, including face coverings and social distancing, while inside the Chief Richardville House.