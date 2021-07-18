The first Rally 4 Recovery to support those impacted by substance abuse

VAN WERT, OH. (WANE) – Families of addicts in Van Wert hosted the first Rally 4 Recovery to make the community aware of recovery resources and services.

The event took place Sunday at Fountain park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event features Scotty Mays. Mays is an Ohio comedian and is in long-term recovery. Steve Makofa will also be at the event, and keynote speaker Paul Fitzpatrick. He is Executive Director of “Clevelawn.” Fitzpatrick is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of Cleveland State University’s Levine School of Urban Affairs.

At the event there will be four opportunities to learn how to administer Narcan. Resource booths, fun activities, and food were at the event for the whole family to enjoy. At least 15 educational resources were in attendance.

“We’re trying to celebrate that fact get more people into recovery, and do our best at just breaking down the stigma in a small community or in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, about the fact of people with addiction can change,” said Shane Mason, co-director for Families of Addicts – Van Wert.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that drug overdoses killed more Ohioans in 2020 than in at least 14 years. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the abuse of substances.