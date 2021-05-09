The Embassy Theatre hosts Mother’s Day pop-up event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre hosted a Mother’s Day Event that included arts & crafts and snacks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free pop-up event allowed attendees to enjoy the ambiance of the historical theater lobby and hotel.

Families enjoyed arts and crafts from Soloman & Co provided by the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne. The Grande Page pipe organ played in the background. There was also a Selfie Station for pictures and a concession stand.

For future events at the Embassy, visit their website.