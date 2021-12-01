The Embassy Theatre continues celebrating the holidays

In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, photo provided by Boston Pops, Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall makes his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert in Boston. The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride” at Boston’s Symphony Hall. (Robert Torres/Boston Pops via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne continues to celebrate the holiday season. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is bringing back Holiday Pops where magical music fills the stage.

Traditional Christmas hits will fill the air for the 6 shows scheduled. The show will feature Broadway and Opera vocalist Lisa Vroman. The stage will also see dancers and guests can participate in sing-a-longs. Santa himself will be in attendance enjoying the music as well.

Concerts are December 10, 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and December 11, 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. To get your tickets and see more information on the event, visit the website.