The Embassy Theatre continues celebrating the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne continues to celebrate the holiday season. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is bringing back Holiday Pops where magical music fills the stage.
Traditional Christmas hits will fill the air for the 6 shows scheduled. The show will feature Broadway and Opera vocalist Lisa Vroman. The stage will also see dancers and guests can participate in sing-a-longs. Santa himself will be in attendance enjoying the music as well.
Concerts are December 10, 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and December 11, 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. To get your tickets and see more information on the event, visit the website.