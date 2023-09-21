FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy announced that the Festival of Trees will return for its 39-year starting November 22.

This year’s Festival of Trees will run November 22 through the 28, starting alongside the Night of Lights activities.

Along with the Festival of Trees, the Embassy will bring back some of Fort Wayne’s favorite events. Breakfast with Santa will make a return on Friday and Saturday, with the cost of breakfast being $30 a person. A new event this year introduced to families is Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party, with the cost for the event being $30 per person.

Tickets go on sale for the Festival of Trees, Breakfast with Santa and Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party on Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. For both Breakfast with Santa and Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party, seating is limited and reservations are required.

Ticket pricing will stay the same for Festival of Trees as in previous years, $10 for an adult (13+), $5 for youth (1-12 years) and under 1 year old are free, with a ticket still required.

A day-by-day schedule can be seen below;

Wed., Nov. 22: 6-9 p.m. OPENING DAY

Thur., Nov. 23: 3-7 p.m. THANKSGIVING

Fri., Nov. 24 – Mon., Nov. 27: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 28 – Wed. Nov. 29: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.