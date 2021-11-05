The Donut Bar creating a ‘hole’ new experience at Georgetown Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since late August, thousands of customers have flocked over to “The Donut Bar” to get a taste of one of Fort Wayne’s newest donut shops.

Based in Georgetown Square, the Donut Bar offers a variety of treats, from cake and yeast donuts and weekly specials. The shop also offers a custom bar for customers to add their own unique twist on the classic twist.

To celebrate “National Doughnut Day,” WANE 15 took a behind-the-scenes look at how staff prepare hundreds of donuts every morning. Watch below to see staff prep, cut, and fry dough in the early morning hours.

Prepping dough

Frying donuts and glazing

