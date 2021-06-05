The Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend ordines largest class since 1962

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend held a priesthood ordination at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday.

WANE 15 learned from church members that this was the largest class of new priests since 1962, with seven young individuals participating in the ceremony.

The event began at 11 a.m. and continued for several hours as is tradition for the ordination. The young men and their families gathered in the cathedral for the ceremony. They will be officially priests after the event.