The Deck at the Gashouse opens Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s Deck season.

The Deck at the Gas House opened for the season Wednesday. The popular restaurant and bar posted the news on social media, saying “today is the day.”

Located at East Superior and Lafayette streets, The Deck serves food and drinks in an outdoor setting on the bank of the St. Mary’s River.