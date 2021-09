FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After being canceled last year due to COVID, the Johnny Appleseed Festival is back, and with it, all the apple treats you can dream of - many of which go to support local organizations.

One of the biggest fall festivals in the Fort returned for its 46th year this weekend. That means the return of dozens of festival-favorite food vendors, including the Carroll High School band boosters. Although the band itself is at a competition in Ohio this weekend, parents were serving up bowl after bowl of peach and apple cobbler.