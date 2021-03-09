‘The Crossings Cares’ clinic hopes to break barriers to mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new mental health clinic in southwestern Fort Wayne celebrates their grand opening Tuesday, hoping to break down the barriers that limit people from getting the help they need.

The Crossings Cares, led by Sean Goddard, hopes to provide immediate help for those who have seen their mental health suffer due to the pandemic. The clinic offers outpatient same-day or same-week services such as therapist appointments and prescriptions within a warm, welcoming environment that is a home away from home.

“A lot of these offices that you walk into, it’s very sterile, medical,” Goddard said. “Mental health isn’t sterile, it isn’t medical. It’s about affecting and addressing the whole person.”

For years, stigma around mental health has often deterred people from seeking out these resources. Goddard argues that as people seek out doctors for physical injuries or illnesses, they should also find someone to talk to if their mental state is hurt. He hopes the pandemic has allowed people to be more open to addressing their mental health.

“We just want to provide the opportunity to allow people to understand that it’s okay to have depression, it’s okay to have anxiety, and that it’s okay to get help,” Goddard said.

At this time, The Crossings Cares is not accepting any form of insurance. Goddard argues financial concerns and lack of insurance often prevent people from connecting with a counselor. By removing insurance requirements, Goddard and his team will be able to respond to patients faster.

“What we’ve designed is a model that allows people to just get seen immediately,” Goddard said. “It doesn’t allow insurance to dictate what your care is, when your care is, or how your care is going to be.”

If patients continue to visit and grow satisfied with their care, they can opt for a monthly membership with The Crossings Care.

Goddard and his staff look forward to providing a home away from home for the Fort Wayne community.