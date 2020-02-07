The Copper Still cuts ribbon on Roanoke ‘bourbon and wine experience’

A Copper Still “mock-tail” is shown on its bar in Roanoke. (The Copper Still/Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There is a new place to grab a drink in Roanoke.

The Copper Still held a ribbon cutting Friday to officially open its new upscale bar.

Located at 165 S. Main St. in Roanoke, The Copper Still serves bourbon and wine, along with cocktails and beers. It also offers Charcuterie boards, bread, soup and desserts.

“We are so excited to meet you all, and finally share all of our incredible drinks!” the location wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you all for your support and patience throughout our preparations.”

The Copper Still is open 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.