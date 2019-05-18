The Confetti Post sells Party in a Box

Local News

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

With the help of a Fort Wayne business you can easily send anyone a party in a box. The Confetti Post lets you personalize your gifts, but takes the hassel out of assembly and shipping. 

The Confetti Post is your one-stop shop for happy, dance-inducing, smile-creating, confetti-flowing gift packages to send here, there, and everywhere. They put parties in a box to celebrate all your favorite people.

Parties in a box are simply a spin on the classic care package, but a lot more fun and a lot less work. 

Owner Leitia McHugh showed them off on First News Saturday. 

Visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss