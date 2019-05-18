The Confetti Post sells Party in a Box

With the help of a Fort Wayne business you can easily send anyone a party in a box. The Confetti Post lets you personalize your gifts, but takes the hassel out of assembly and shipping.

The Confetti Post is your one-stop shop for happy, dance-inducing, smile-creating, confetti-flowing gift packages to send here, there, and everywhere. They put parties in a box to celebrate all your favorite people.

Parties in a box are simply a spin on the classic care package, but a lot more fun and a lot less work.

Owner Leitia McHugh showed them off on First News Saturday.

