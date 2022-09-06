FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Clyde Theatre is celebrating 200 shows since its 2018 debut, and that milestone is marked by a special performance.

Alternative rock band 311 is set to perform at the venue Sunday, with opening act Tropidelic.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Get tickets here.

The venue announced in a press release there will also be a pre-show party onsite at The Club Room starting at 3 p.m. with a “musically-inspired menu,” ticket giveaways for upcoming shows, and a performance by local band U.R.B. Reservations are available here.