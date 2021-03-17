The Club Room at the Clyde to host open interviews

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Club Room at The Clydewill announced Wednesday that it will host open interviews for various positions on Tuesday.

Interested applicants can attend one of two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clyde Theatre located at 1808 Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne.

Positions available include: servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, dishwashers, baristas and line cooks.

Please apply ahead of time at www.clydetheatre.com/careers and bring a resume to the open interviews.