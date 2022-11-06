FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express.

The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will continue through November 20. Tickets can be purchased at allforOneFW.org or at the box office. Shows are at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, which is located at 300 East Main Street. Learn more about all for One productions by clicking here.