FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A film festival the whole family can enjoy is on the horizon. The Children’s Film Festival Seattle is coming to town!

Located at the Cinema Center, The Children’s Film Festival Seattle features 11 short films, all centered around family fun. The Cinema Center is also partnering with the AWS Foundation and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum to offer sensory-friendly activities and crafts for children to enjoy.

The Festival will be held on July 22nd at 7 p.m., and July 23rd at 2 p.m. General Admission is 12 dollars. You can find more information and a link to purchase tickets here.