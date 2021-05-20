The Bradley Hotel to host 3 hiring events in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of construction, The Bradley Hotel is ready to starting hiring on staff.
“We are people first, hoteliers second; it’s a mantra we live by. When you work for Provenance and The Bradley, you’ll help shape a culture that fosters an atmosphere of collaboration, camaraderie and a celebration of individuality — because we believe that our differences are our strengths,” the Bradley said.
The Bradley is holding three hiring events at the Bradly, 204 W. Main St in Fort Wayne:
- June 5 from 9 a.m – 1 p.m.
- June 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 14 from 9 a.m. – noon and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Bradley is accepting applications for the following positions:
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Front Desk Supervisor
- Staff Accountant
- Room Attendant
- Houseperson
- Front Desk Agent
- Night Auditor
- Overnight Valet/Porter
- Maintenance Worker
- Valet Attendant
- Restaurant Manager
- Lead Cook
- Line Cook
- Prep Cook
- Server
- Bartender
- Busser/Runner/Bar Back
- Dishwasher
- Sales Manager
Careers at the Bradley include benefits such as PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance benefits, HSA; Employee Assistance Program, Pet Insurance, 401K, Transit Subsidy and more.
To apply or find more information, click here.