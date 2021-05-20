The Bradley Hotel to host 3 hiring events in June

The Bradley on Main Street is set to welcome guests in July.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of construction, The Bradley Hotel is ready to starting hiring on staff.

“We are people first, hoteliers second; it’s a mantra we live by. When you work for Provenance and The Bradley, you’ll help shape a culture that fosters an atmosphere of collaboration, camaraderie and a celebration of individuality — because we believe that our differences are our strengths,” the Bradley said.

The Bradley is holding three hiring events at the Bradly, 204 W. Main St in Fort Wayne:

June 5 from 9 a.m – 1 p.m.

June 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 14 from 9 a.m. – noon and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Bradley is accepting applications for the following positions:

Housekeeping Supervisor

Front Desk Supervisor

Staff Accountant

Room Attendant

Houseperson

Front Desk Agent

Night Auditor

Overnight Valet/Porter

Maintenance Worker

Valet Attendant

Restaurant Manager

Lead Cook

Line Cook

Prep Cook

Server

Bartender

Busser/Runner/Bar Back

Dishwasher

Sales Manager

Careers at the Bradley include benefits such as PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance benefits, HSA; Employee Assistance Program, Pet Insurance, 401K, Transit Subsidy and more.

To apply or find more information, click here.