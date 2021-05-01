The Barr Street Market returns to Fort Wayne for its summer 2021 season

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) officially re-opened The Barr Street Market, which will be available every Saturday starting May 1st through September, located at 302 East Berry Street in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors offer various items, including produce, hand-made jewelry and crafts, local artwork, and more. Family-friendly live music will be provided.

YLNI Farmers Market Manager Ashley Adams-Wagner said, “We are so excited and relieved to not only get our local small business vendors back to work serving the community but also to provide local products back into the hands of Northeast Indiana residents.”

Next to the History Center, Barr Street Market is the oldest public space in the city, dating back to 1837.

Free parking is available at The History Center, and racks are nearby for bicycles. During the hours of the Barr Street Market, attendees can tour the History Center at no charge.

To sign up to be a vendor or volunteer, you can register here.