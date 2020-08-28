The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announces new exhibit

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced a new exhibit titled ‘Duesenberg: The Evolution of America’s Finest Motorcar’ which opens Sept. 1.

“What makes this different from anything that we’ve had in the past is that we’ve never had these vehicles together and been able to fully through all of these artifacts been able to tell story from the beginning of the Duesenberg brothers with their racing all the way until the model J and the closure of the company in 1937,” said ACD Museum Executive Director, Brandon Anderson.

The exhibit tells the story of the Duesenberg passenger vehicle and its evolution from the Model A, introduced in 1920, to the debut of the coveted Model J. Vehicles showcased include eight Duesenberg vehicles with two engines. This combination has never been seen together prior to this exhibit, the release said.

The Duesenberg Model A was America’s first production straight-eight-cylinder engine car and the first American vehicle produced with four-wheel hydraulic brakes.

“In 1926, Errett Lobban Cord acquired controlling interest in the Duesenberg Automobile and Motors Company and issued a single challenge, to build the most powerful and extravagant passenger car to date. The result of that challenge was the Duesenberg Model J, a grandiose automobile unlike any other, which utilized some of the most talented and brilliant minds of the era,” the release explains.

The vehicles on display include:

The first ever Duesenberg sold which is known as the “Castle Duesenberg”

Augie Duesenberg’s 1926 Model A

The 1926 Model A operable show chassis

The 1927 Model Y

The 1927 Model X Sedan

The Dual-Cowl Phaeton

The Speedster

The 1929 Model J Convertible Coupe

“The Duesenberg Model A and Model J engines are on display to showcase the engineering prowess of the Duesenberg brothers,” the release said.

Supporters and vehicle loaners for the exhibit including Bob Becker, Buck Kamphausen, Eric Killorin, Perry Pintzow, Josh Voss, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago.

The ACD Museum has faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum’s executive director said that cancellation of the ACD Festival has resulted into less visitation to the museum. As a result, the museum is projecting a $300 thousand loss in revenue.

Anderson said that attendance is roughly 50 to 60% of what it was last year. He said that despite the challenges, he believes that the future for the museum is bright.

For more information on the exhibits at The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum can be found on the museum’s website.