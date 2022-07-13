FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Asher Agency, a nation-wide advertising, marketing, and PR agency with an office in Fort Wayne, is returning to it’s independent roots with a change in ownership.

Asher is now a woman-owned, locally owned, and independently operated agency.

The agency announced that, as of July 1, they were purchased by their President Kara Kelley and CFO Megan Bennett. Ash Crest Corp. will serve as a minority equity investor and advisor.

Kelley says the purchase represents a return to Asher’s roots as an independent agency and opens up exciting new possibilities.

“Last spring, I approached Eastport and asked if they would consider an offer to buy back Asher,” Kelley said.

“To Eastport’s credit, they were very open to the idea of Asher once again becoming locally operated and taking on a new position as female owned. We are thrilled that this dream is becoming a reality, thanks to our partners at Ash Crest.”

Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage and President and founder of Ash Crest Corp, says the partnership with Asher developed out of longstanding mutual respect and his leadership team’s confidence in the agency and its employees.

“Kara, Megan, and Asher’s employees are truly world-class, and we’ve been incredibly impressed with their work and their approach to this opportunity,” said Ash.

“Thanks to the Borne brothers, Asher has been a respected brand for nearly half a century, and they are poised to continue that legacy well into the future.”

Asher was previously owned by Eastport Holdings, which purchased the agency from Tim and Tom Borne in 2014. The agency is also approaching it’s 50th anniversary.

Asher will retain all of its employees and expects no changes in how it serves its clients and works with vendors. As the announcement has been shared with its internal team and others in recent days, Kelley says the response has been unanimously positive.

“Our employees are thrilled, our clients are supportive, and our vendors are committed to continuing to help us succeed,” said Kelley.

“It’s reflective of the great people we’re proud to work with, and of the reputation that Asher’s leadership team has built over the years.”

Founded in 1974, Asher Agency provides a full range of advertising, marketing and public relations services through its offices in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana; Charleston, West Virginia; and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit AsherAgency.com.