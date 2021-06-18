‘The Art of Hope’ exhibit looking for artwork with interpretations of mental wellness and mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) is inviting artists from the region to showcase interpretations of mental wellness and mental illness in Art of Hope, an exhibition in its third year featuring art that relates to mental health.

NHANI said works chosen for gallery display will be on exhibit from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21 at the Rolland Art Center at the University of Saint Francis. Artwork will also be available for viewing in online galleries.

There will also be a separate youth category, MHANI announced. Anyone under 18 years of age is encouraged to submit their artwork related to mental health. Minors submitting artwork for consideration are required to have guardian approval.

There is no cost to enter.

Submission guidelines:

Works must be original and ready to hang with wire supports. Artists are allowed to submit up to three works of art with no size limitations. MHANI said 2D and 3D works are appropriate, however, the gallery has limited space to display 3D works. Artwork must not contain images of violence, sexual conduct, or degradation of race, creed, or religion.

How to enter:

An online application form can be found here. Artists will need to submit their name, title and description of the work, medium, size, and a high-quality photo* of their work along with any personal narratives (explaining struggle, survival, and recovery). MHANI said narratives are optional and they could be published to promote the art gallery, spread awareness of mental health issues, and/or included in the exhibition catalogue. There may also be opportunities for artists to speak about their experiences during gallery events. Submission of narratives implies permission to publish these accounts in the exhibition catalog and elsewhere.

*Submitted photos will be used in the jurying process as well as for the exhibit catalog. You can review tips for photographing artwork in a YouTube video.

Selection Process:

MHANI said curators will select pieces to be exhibited at University of Saint Francis’s Rolland Art Center. Works with incomplete submission information will not be considered. All works selected for display must be

suitably prepared for display/hanging, including any specialized hardware or equipment required.

Timeline:

Aug. 13: Application form and photo of art entries submitted online

Sept.17: Notification of acceptance for display via email

Oct.18: Delivery of works: Works may be delivered to Rolland Art Center (located at 1200 Leesburg Rd, Fort Wayne, IN). Exact delivery times will be provided at a later date.

Oct. 27 – November 21: Official length of the exhibition

Oct. 30 (Tentative & Subject to Change): Art of Hope Opening Reception

Nov. 22 & 23: Artists pick up work. Exact pick-up times will be provided at a later date.

Sales:

Works need not be for sale in order to enter the exhibit (prices are not provided on gallery labels). MHANI said contact information for potential buyers will be passed along to the artist. In the event that a sale occurs, the University of Saint Francis charges a 35% commission on all sales.