The Art Market: Winter Edition

Posted: Dec 09, 2018 10:21 AM EST

Updated: Dec 09, 2018 10:21 AM EST

The Art Market: Winter Edition

Over 20 talented artists will be in one place next weekend, to make your holiday shopping easier. The winter edition of The Art Market  returns for a second year.

The Art Market is a curated marketplace featuring the best in contemporary craft and handmade goods. Our market strives to bring the highest quality handmade goods to the people of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

You're invited to The Art Market: Winter Edition on Saturday, December 15th from 11am to 6pm. Find beautiful, handmade goods designed for everyday life.

