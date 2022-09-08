FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Captain Nicholas Sommers was just a kid from Warsaw before he joined the U.S. Army.

“The Army helps you get ahead in life without costing you anything,” Sommers said.

Now the Company Commander of Army Recruiting in Fort Wayne is looking to see more young men and women enlist in the midst of a recruiting drought.

According to Sommers, recruiting in Fort Wayne is on pace to be 50 recruits lighter than last year.

“Last year we put in about 170 (recruits) and this year we’re looking at putting in a total of 120,” said Sommers.

“We have about 120,000 individuals between the age of 17 and 24 years old who we could potentially put in the Army.”

He says the number of economic possibilities available to their target demographic is why they can’t recruit more of those 120,000 people.

And that should come as no surprise. A quick search on Indeed in the Fort Wayne area yields multiple jobs with over $1,000 sign-on bonuses that only require a high school diploma.

Sommers said that this had led to the Army making enlisting a little bit more lucrative.

“We currently have a $35,000 quick ship bonus. That pertains to almost any job that anyone receives. If they’re willing to ship out in the next 45 days they’re going to get a $35,000 quick ship bonus,” Sommers said.

Sommers said the Army also offers, based on certain military occupation specialties, a $50,000 enlistment bonus.

Among those benefits, the Army also offers station of choice and preferred placement.

If you are interested in enlisting, you can check out the U.S. Army’s website here.