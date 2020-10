WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘largest corn maze in northeast Indiana,’ The Amazing Fall Corn Maze, is open for the season.

The 12 acre maze has a new design every year, and this year its the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

In addition to the maze, there are 18 games on site plus food.

Activities run every Friday through Sunday. The site ends Nov. 1.

More information on the corn maze and activities can be found on the maze’s website.