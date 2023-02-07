FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance will bring the ‘Doctor’s Day’ event back to Science Central next month.

The 28th annual Doctor’s Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. The event serves as a hands-on health career fair for children. There will be opportunities to be introduced to medical specimens, including a chance to watch a cow eye dissection.

Visitors will be able to ask their questions at “The Doctor Is In” booth. There will also be giveaways throughout the event.

Admission is free for all visitors. For more information, visit the Science Central website.

Sponsors for Doctor’s Day include Fort Wayne Medical Society, Indiana University Health, Lutheran Health Network, Parkview Health, and SYM Financial Advisors.