Franciscan Center gives out 1,000 turkeys during Turkey Tuesday event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Franciscan Center hosted the 21st annual Turkey Tuesday giveaway Tuesday morning, donating more than 1,000 turkeys to those in need.

The event began at 9 a.m.

It was a bit different than years prior, due to COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19, the donations were given drive-thru style, to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those in need of a turkey stayed in their cars.

Throughout the month of November, those who visited the food pantry received a voucher for a free turkey that was redeemable Tuesday morning. People throughout the community donated turkeys to the food pantry for donation.

The Franciscan Center is still in need of hygiene products for the “Medicine Cabinet” day, which happens on Wednesdays.