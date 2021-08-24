‘That’s why we do it’: I&M crew member reflects on Hurricane Henri cleanup efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Indiana Michigan Power workers continue restoration efforts after being dispatched to the Northeast in wake of Hurricane Henri.

For I&M Distribution System Supervisor Steve Groendyk, this is not his first rodeo. He has worked in the industry for 40 years, serving local I&M customers and on severe storm restoration efforts across the country.

Groendyk’s team departed for the Northeast early Saturday morning and arrived in Newtown, CT on Sunday to assist crews with restoring power for those impacted by Henri. Currently, he is working with crews to help restoration efforts in East Hampton, CT.

Groendyk says the biggest challenge has been coordinating efforts between his team and Eversource, the local electrical company based throughout Connecticut.

“It takes a lot of effort, and a lot of coordination, and a lot of good people to work with that,” Groendyk said.

Groendyk’s team has had limited interaction with locals who were directly impacted by the storm damage. He and his fellow crew members try to keep a low profile, letting their work go unseen. When Groendyk does hear from locals, that is usually not a good sign.

Despite the dangerous work, Groendyk is compelled to help with cleanup efforts knowing that he is bringing some sense of normalcy back to these people.

“We take a sense of pride in what we do, and we realize that we need to come and help other places because down the road those tables could be turned,” he said.

At this time, Groendyk does not know how much longer I&M crews will be working in the Northeast. Right now, his biggest focus is the work and well-being of his team.

“That’s why we do it. It’s a different breed of individuals that does this not only for the money but also for the pride sense of it.”