‘Thanks for the memories’: Bluffton mayor reflects on his 24 years in office

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis is stepping down after 24 years and six terms in office.

“You always wonder what would have happened if I would have run one more time,” Mayor Ted Ellis said. “But it’s time. The most powerful thing I can say is thanks. This is a fun job and it’s fun being mayor.”

Ted Ellis was first elected mayor of Bluffton in 1995. Since then he has served six terms in the office, making him the second-longest-running mayor to hold that office in Indiana.

Ellis is tied with Carmel’s Mayor James Brainard for that honor. The longest-running mayor was William Graham of Scottsburg, Indiana, who served for eight terms.

The Bluffton native grew up in local politics. His father was once the county auditor and his grandfather served on the County Council. After graduating from IPFW, Ellis was elected county auditor himself and served nine years on the County Council before running for mayor.

“I had a friend who was mayor at the time and he was ready to retire and he contacted me and said I think this is something you’d be interested in,” Ellis said. “So the rest, you say, is history.”

After six terms in office, Ellis said that some of his greatest accomplishments were the ones that received the least publicity. Those, he said, count the most in the long run.

“Development of the parks department from an average department to an award-winning department is one and is something that will stand out,” Ellis said. “We’ve also added a lot of green space over the past 24 years to the town and that’s important going forward.”

Ellis said the only thing he would change from his time in office is the presentation or selling of projects he proposed. Looking back he said he wished he could have spent more time on making Bluffton a more inclusive town.

Before he officially packed everything up, Mayor Ellis took us on a tour of his office.

When it came to retiring, Ellis said his health was a big reason he decided to retire.

“I have Parkinson’s disease,” Ellis said. “It slows me down a little bit but it doesn’t stop me. Plus, I’m 72 years old, so I want to enjoy the time I got left. It sounds a little morbid but I want to enjoy the next few years.”

Republican John Whicker is set to replace Ellis as Bluffton mayor. Ellis has worked with Whicker with the Bluffton City Council for years and said he believes Whicker will make a great Mayor.

“He will do a fine job,” Ellis said. “Bluffton is in good hands.”

Ellis plans to remain in Bluffton after he leaves office, but he and his wife plan on traveling and enjoying retirement.

Mayor Ellis’ last day in the office is Tuesday, Dec. 31.