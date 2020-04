FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It’s been nearly 4 weeks since Three Rivers Distilling Company turned its efforts to hand sanitizer production. The company is continuing those efforts, but needs additional support.

In the few weeks since WANE 15 first reported on Three Rivers Distilling's hand sanitizer production, the company is making nearly 10 times more than the original amount. And it’s all for free to those requesting the hand sanitizer.