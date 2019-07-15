Texas Roadhouse hosts 16th annual charity bike run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Texas Roadhouse will host a motorcycle ride to benefit Homes for Our Troops for the 16th consecutive year.

The event will take place Sunday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are multiple rides nationwide with an expected turnout of 8,000 riders and over $300,000 raised for Homes for Our Troops (HFOT).

HFOT is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for these veterans to allow them to live freer lives. Over the last 15 years, they have raised over $1 million for military veterans who return home permanently injured.

The event will feature breakfast, motorcycle ride, and lunch portions. The cost is $30 for a single driver, $50 for a driver and passenger, and $10 for the barbecue only. Live musical entertainment, raffles and vendor booths will also be part of the event. The first 150 to register will also receive a an event t-shirt.