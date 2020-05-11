Live Now
UPCOMING – White House holds briefing regarding COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing site to open Wednesday in Noble County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) The Noble County Health Department announced Monday that an Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 Testing site will open in Kendallville on Wednesday., May 13.

Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment phone 888-634-1116 or register at https://Ihicare/covidtesting

The testing site will be at the Community Learning Center (formerly Kendallville Middle School) located at 401 E. Diamond Street in Kendallville. The hours-of-operations will be 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday thru Friday.  Those who have made appointments will enter the parking area from the Sheridan Street entrance located on the northeast side of the campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss