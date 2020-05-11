COVID-19 testing site to open Wednesday in Noble County

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) The Noble County Health Department announced Monday that an Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 Testing site will open in Kendallville on Wednesday., May 13.

Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment phone 888-634-1116 or register at https://Ihicare/covidtesting

The testing site will be at the Community Learning Center (formerly Kendallville Middle School) located at 401 E. Diamond Street in Kendallville. The hours-of-operations will be 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday thru Friday. Those who have made appointments will enter the parking area from the Sheridan Street entrance located on the northeast side of the campus.