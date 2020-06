FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Protesters took their signs and left downtown Fort Wayne Friday evening after organizers warned about the "credible" presence of outside instigators including white supremacist groups.

The Black Lives Matter Fort Wayne group said in a Facebook post Friday evening that "many sources have confirmed that imposters are going to be present at protests, this includes various white supremacy groups. These people look like they are for the cause, but they are there to cause dissent."