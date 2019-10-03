Tentative timeline set for high tech upgrades on I-69 and I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has set a tentative timeline for the installation of closed circuit cameras and other high tech upgrades to I-69 and I-469 in northeast Indiana.

Work to install the Information Technology Systems is expected to begin on Monday October 7.

Covering more than 60 miles in Allen County, the upgrades include:

Closed circuit cameras at interchanges

Speed and traffic volume sensors at interchanges

Dynamic message boards at various locations

According to INDOT, the closed circuit cameras combined with the speed and volume sensors will allow for the monitoring of the interstates for crashes and other traffic hazards. Motorists can also view the cameras to check for road conditions before heading out on the INDOT Real-Time Traffic Condition web page.

Drivers are cautioned to watch for shoulder and lane closures, as well as reduced speed limits, in areas where contractors are working.



The Information Technology Systems will be installed in and around the Allen County area first, with additional installations planned over the next five years along I-69 from the Michigan State Line to mile marker 256/S.R. 26 in Grant County.

By 2024, all of I-69 and I-469 in the Fort Wayne District will be monitored via ITS.