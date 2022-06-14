FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana.

The National Weather Service reports a wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International, which is the strongest wind gust ever recorded. The previous record of 91 mph was set in 2012.

As of 6:45 a.m., I&M reported just over 28,000 customers without power in the Fort Wayne area. The utility is still assessing how long it will take to restore electricity as there are dozens of lines down.

Both KREMC and Northeastern REMC are also reporting significant outages in the thousands.

Remember to never touch a downed power line.