TenPoint Coalition recruiting and expanding during success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After more than a year of serving Fort Wayne, the TenPoint Coalition is recruiting more members and looking to expand its presence.

Members help reduce crime in targeted neighborhoods by maintaining a visible community presence and building trust between residents and police. The coalition is able to pay its workers through local grants and donations.

Director Iric Headley says they need more help because the effort is working.

“Yes, expansion does mean success and success means expansion. So we’re right at those two breaking points,” said Headley. “We’ve been successful in the Oxford community. We’ve learned and we’re ready to move to phase two.”

The city shows crime down in the TenPoint coalition by as much as 70%.