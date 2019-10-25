TenPoint Coalition marks first anniversary in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This afternoon city leaders will mark the first anniversary of the TenPoint Coalition in Fort Wayne. The idea started in Indianapolis, before expanding to Gary and the Summit City.

The idea of the TenPoint Coalition is to have pastors and community leaders gather to walk around troubled neighborhoods, in an effort to build relationships. It uses strategies to improve life outcomes, increase quality of life, and enhance community pride.

Today at 1 p.m., city leaders will look back at successes of the past year, and reveal future plans.