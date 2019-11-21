TenPoint Coalition and partners announce facade restoration program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Five Fort Wayne homes are getting improvements thanks to a new city program.

The TenPoint Coalition, Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne UNITED, and the Oxford Community Association met to announce the program, dubbed the TenPoint Facade Program.

The program will provide grants for up to five homeowners on Woodview Boulevard in the Oxford Neighborhood.

The grants will pay for improvements on the exterior of the homes and may pay for some lead paint remediation on the inside of the homes.

One of the homeowners, a veteran whose roof will be replaced, is grateful for the grant.

“Of course it means great savings to me,” said John Bugg. “I don’t have to scrounge around for the money to pay for a replacement roof and garage. I think it will increase the amount of pride one has in the neighborhood.”

The application process for the first round of grants is currently closed.