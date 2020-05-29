Ten Point Coalition organizes food distribution for struggling families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Ten Point Coalition is known for making change by walking neighborhood streets to strengthen connections but during the pandemic, they have starting making connections with other organizations to provide a different kind of support to their community.

The Ten Point Coalition teamed up with churches and other organizations to hand out boxes of non-perishable foods to people struggling in the pandemic.

“We call them the Peace of Mind Box, a POM box,” said Lewis A. King, coordinator for the Ten Point Coalition. “We want to be able to provide a peace of mind to the families that are in need right now.”

Eleven churches donated supplies and helped package the around 400 POM boxes as well as Boys and Girls Club Healthy Habits bags. Some also joined the Ten Point Coalition is distributing them. As kids have been home more often and some parents have been out of work because of the pandemic, King said this was one of the biggest needs they hear families like Renee Gressett’s have right now.

“For those who are single moms and got special needs kids, and then I’ve got twins, so it’s a big blessing for those who don’t have the extra help,” said Gressett. “Anything is a blessing and it’s very meaningful and the love and the kindness, just knowing that people care is amazing. I have two Autistic children and with them not having school and being able to get out, it’s been very rough but the Lord upstairs will get us through anything.”

The coalition has become more involved in community efforts like this throughout the pandemic. They did have to stop walking the neighborhoods temporarily early on, but King said they are back on the streets and that the coalition and community are more energized than ever to make a change.

“Now that we are able to the community in the way that we enjoy doing, it has allowed us to see that the seeds that we planted early on, they are definitely good fruit because now the people are calling us saying we’re glad to see you continue to do the work that you’re doing.”

They also are hoping they can make this a regular thing over the summer. It how often they do it will depend on what kind of donations they receive but King said he is optimistic based on the outpouring of support they have seen from donors so far.

“It was a vision of what we could do to allow the community to take hold of this and allow this to become something that they can have to help another person,” said King. “They are definitely doing it. We have a community that is strong and we believe in unity and we are coming together and showing up in times like these.