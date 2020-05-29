Ten Point Coalition looking to expand team and walk in more neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Ten Point Coalition is looking for more people to join their efforts of lowering crime in Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

The coalition has been asked to spread their coverage to other neighborhoods but has needed time to work out the details. They are unsure which neighborhoods they will expand to first, but coordinator Lewis A. King said they are currently looking for around 40 people to join in. Those interested would be asked to walk neighborhoods on a nightly basis and engage with the community within.

According to King, there is an hourly stipend that comes along with the position that is paid for by donations made to the Ten Point Coalition. Application information for the Street Team Personnel position can be found on the City of Fort Wayne’s website.