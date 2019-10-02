Ten Point Coalition invites city to join in prayer walk

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – People from all four corners of Fort Wayne joined the Ten Point Coalition in a night of connection and prayer for the Oxford neighborhood.

The coalition of paid and unpaid volunteers has spent most evenings connecting with neighbors for the past 11 months in an effort to bring peace to the area.

Tonight, that number grew considerably with like-minded residents offering encouragement.

By earning trust among residents, the Ten Point Coalition serves as a bridge between crime suspects, victims, and law enforcement – often defusing crimes of retaliation.

The Ten Point Coalition is part of the city’s Fort Wayne United project. The volunteers receive stipends from a grant from the state, along with local donations from churches, foundations, and individuals.

Fort Wayne United Program Manager Iric Headley expects to show a measurable drop in neighborhood crime and an increase in area connections to resources as they approach their one-year anniversary.