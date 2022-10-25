FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition joined local pastors on a prayer walk Tuesday to commemorate the Ten Point Coalition’s 4th anniversary.

The intent of the walk was to bring the community together to become more educated, involved and united in a response to the issues that face the Ten Point Coalition focus area.

The event began at 6:00 p.m.

The Ten Point Coalition has members visit local neighborhoods to examine the areas of crime, education, health and housing and how to improve conditions and quality of life for residents, as well as explore opportunities for growth and future success.