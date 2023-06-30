FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several temporary closures will happen in July due to ongoing construction at I-69 and Coldwater Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Southbound Coldwater Road is set to close between I-69 and Washington Center Road. Both northbound and southbound exit 312A at Coldwater Road are set to close.

All closures are scheduled to start on or after July 10, with closures expected to be lifted by July 26. All work and schedules are subject to change.

Drivers should find alternative routes to account for these closures.