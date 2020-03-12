Temp workers needed for annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Vera Bradley is in need of temporary team members for the 2020 Annual Outlet Sale taking place April 15-19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Positions include sorters, stockers, material handlers, cashiers and sales floor associates. Team members will receive an hourly wage and opportunity to earn an assignment completion bonus, along with a special product discount.

Manpower employs all temporary workers for this event. Both part-time and full-time positions are available starting April 13, 2020, through April 20, 2020. Apply in person at Manpower, 101 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., 46825 or online at www.mymanpowerjob.com. Applications will not be accepted at Vera Bradley.

Typically, 650 temporary positions are filled during the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale. The Annual Outlet Sale brings in an additional $5 million dollars in revenue to the local economy, with customers shopping and staying at local hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations.

If you have any questions, please contact Molly Voltz with Manpower at molly.voltz@manpower